Bill in Lok Sabha to prohibit strikes by those engaged in essential defence services

The government on Thursday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to prohibit any agitation and strike by anyone engaged in the essential defense services.

The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, introduced by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt amid din created by the Opposition over three new Agri laws and the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy, seeks to replace an ordinance issued in June.

Advertisement

According to the Statements of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, Indian Ordnance Factories is the oldest and largest industrial set up which functions under the Department of Defence Production of the Ministry of Defence. The ordnance factories form an integrated base for indigenous production of defense hardware and equipment, with the primary objective of self-reliance in equipping the armed forces with state-of-the-art battlefield equipment. To improve autonomy, accountability, and efficiency in ordnance supplies, the Government decided to convert the Ordnance Factory Board into one or more one hundred percent government-owned corporate entities or entities to be registered under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Against the decision, the recognized federations of the employees gave a notice for an indefinite strike. The conciliation proceedings initiated by the government at the level of Chief Labour Commissioner failed in the meeting held on June 15. On June, 16, the government decided to convert the Ordnance Factory Board into seven Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

''Despite the government's assurance to take care of the conditions of service of the employees of the Ordnance Factory Board, the recognized federations of the employees have reiterated their intention to go on an indefinite strike from July 26.

''Since an uninterrupted supply of ordnance items to the armed forces must be maintained for the defense preparedness of the country and the ordnance factories continue to function without any disruptions, especially because of the prevailing situation on the northern front of the country, it was felt necessary that the government should have the power to meet the emergency created by such attempts and ensure the maintenance of essential defense services in all establishments connected with defense, in the public interest or interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India or security of any State or decency or morality,'' it read. The Statement of Objects said the ordinance issued on June 30 defines the expressions ''essential defense services'' and ''strike''.

It also empowers the central government to prohibit strikes in essential defense services and provides for disciplinary action, including dismissal, against employees participating in strikes.It also provides for penalties for ''illegal strikes, instigation thereof and providing for financial aid to such illegal strikes.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)