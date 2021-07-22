130 Bengali medium schools in Tripura converted to English medium in 3yrs
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP-led Tripura government converted 130 Bengali medium schools to English medium in the last three years, Education Minister Ratanlal Nath said on Thursday.
Inaugurating a virtual orientation programme for teachers, Nath said that there were only 127 English medium schools in the state till 2018.
Advertisement
''In the past three years, the number of English medium schools increased to 257. Total 130 Bengali medium schools were converted into English medium in only three years, after the BJP government came to power,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP CM Adityanath, Akhilesh, Mayawati condole Dilip Kumar's demise
Podar Learn School spearheads the education franchise space by supporting the vision of edupreneurs of rural India
ED arrests NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law in money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in 2016 Pune land deal: Officials.
NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law arrested by ED in Pune land deal case
NMIMS and Virginia Tech join hands to set up Institute for Global Education and Curriculum Innovation by signing the agreement virtually