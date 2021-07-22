130 Bengali medium schools in Tripura converted to English medium in 3yrs

The BJP-led Tripura government converted 130 Bengali medium schools to English medium in the last three years, Education Minister Ratanlal Nath said on Thursday.

Inaugurating a virtual orientation programme for teachers, Nath said that there were only 127 English medium schools in the state till 2018.

Advertisement

''In the past three years, the number of English medium schools increased to 257. Total 130 Bengali medium schools were converted into English medium in only three years, after the BJP government came to power,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)