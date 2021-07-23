Left Menu

Ensure presentations in LG review meetings have clarity on progress: Delhi chief secy to depts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 21:29 IST
Ensure presentations in LG review meetings have clarity on progress: Delhi chief secy to depts
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has directed departments of the Delhi government to ensure that all presentations made before Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in review meetings have clarity on targets, progress made and timelines.

''During the course of review meetings, it has been observed by Lt. Governor that the presentations made by some departments lack clarity and flow as regards targets to be achieved, progress made and timelines for completing the balance work. This lack of clarity eludes effective monitoring and review,'' he was quoted as saying in an official order.

The chief secretary said the presentation should necessarily include the overall nature and scope of the work, progress achieved so far and clear well defined timelines for completion of the balance work.

''Accordingly, all the administrative secretaries of the departments are advised that while making presentations before the Lt. Governor during review meetings, the presentation should necessarily include the overall nature and scope of the work, progress achieved so far and clear well defined timelines for completion of the balance work, including scheduled date for completion of each sub-activity,'' Dev added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021