Every Indian rejoicing Mirabai Chanu's Olympic medal, says HM Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed happiness over Mirabai Chanus silver medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, and said every Indian is rejoicing this historic accomplishment of the weightlifter.Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in the Olympics.What a proud moment.
Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in the Olympics.
''What a proud moment. Every Indian is rejoicing this historic accomplishment of @mirabai_chanu at the #OlympicGames. Let us #Cheer4India,'' Shah tweeted.
Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.
The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
