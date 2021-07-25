Left Menu

Implementation of NEP nothing but privatisation of education: AIFUCTO

Teachers from all the states participated in the meeting and raised their concerns.The hurried implementation of the new education policy is nothing but privatisation and corporatization of education, he said.Dr. Raghuraj Parihar, Zonal Secretary of the organisation from Kota raised various issues concerning the university and college teachers of Rajasthan.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:45 IST
Implementation of NEP nothing but privatisation of education: AIFUCTO
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@AIFUCTO)
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has not been listening to the concerns of stakeholders and the implementation of the National Education Policy is nothing but privatisation and corporatisation of education, the All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organization claimed on Sunday.

''There has been an unprecedented attack on the education system of the country,'' AIFUCTO president Professor Kesab Bhattacharya alleged and called upon all teachers to actively participate in its 'Save India' movement on August 9.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting of the AIFUCTO's national executive committee. Teachers from all the states participated in the meeting and raised their concerns.

''The hurried implementation of the new education policy is nothing but privatisation and corporatization of education,'' he said.

Dr. Raghuraj Parihar, Zonal Secretary of the organisation from Kota raised various issues concerning the university and college teachers of Rajasthan. He claimed that Sanskrit college teachers of the state are yet to receive the Seventh Pay Commission benefits and, that around 75 per cent of teachers' posts have been lying vacant in these institutions as no fresh recruitment have been made for the last 16 years. Professor Arun Kumar, general secretary of the organisation took note of all the proposals and said they would be sent to the authorities for necessary action. He also assured Dr. Parihar that a letter will be written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to look into the issues faced by Sanskrit colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021