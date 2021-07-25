India Vision Institute distributes protective glasses for workers in TN

A non-governmental organisation working in the field of eye care has distributed free of cost, protective glasses for stone workers and sunglasses for fishermen at Mamallapuram near here.

As part of India Vision Institute's 'vision campaign' for communities at Mamallapuram in Chengelpet district, 300 protective glasses for stone workers and 200 sunglasses for fishermen were distributed on Saturday, a press release from the not-for-profit organisation said.

IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel said, ''we work to provide access to vision screening and free glasses to those in need.

In Tamil Nadu, IVI has provided over 30,000 glasses to adults and children in 130,000 screenings in Tamil Nadu. Nationally, some 90,000 adults and 300,000 children have benefited.''

