China Report Presents Personal Stories Paying Tribute to Shanghai Spirit and SCO's 20th Anniversary

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The establishment of the SCO conformed to the trend of the times of peace, development, and cooperation, and ushered in a new era in which countries in the region can create security, promote development, and share prosperity jointly.

Dong Qing, Director-General of the Department of International Cooperation at China National Academy of Governance, said that she has forged an indissoluble bond with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization since 2009. China National Academy of Governance has sent many talents to the SCO over the past 20 years and has forged a deep friendship with the organization. Dong Qing hopes that through the upcoming ''Forum on Governance and Leadership'', relevant institutions of SCO states can strengthen pragmatic cooperation and vigorously promote the Shanghai Spirit.

The achievements of the SCO in the past 20 years are inseparable from the efforts of its members in the early days. Grigory is a Russian diplomat. He has participated in the works of SCO since August 1, 2001. The ''Shanghai Spirit'' in his eyes is as important as the ''Bandung Spirit'' and the ''Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence''.

Nurlan, as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the SCO Secretariat, regards the Shanghai Spirit as a unique spirit, indicating mutual understanding and respect. It is precise because of the Shanghai Spirit that the SCO has become an important factor in maintaining regional stability.

Kasyanova, Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing, has participated in SCO activities and events many times, and she feels that these activities are all filled with warmth and amity. Therefore, when she came to work at the SCO Secretariat, she felt at home.

Under the guidance of the Shanghai Spirit, the SCO has withstood the test of international vicissitudes and has embarked on a path of cooperation and development that meets the realities of the region and the needs of all parties, making important explorations for building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

