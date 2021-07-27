Several steps taken to popularise science among girl students: Jitendra Singh

Several steps are being taken to popularise the science stream at the higher secondary level among girl students, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, he said that the Department of Science and Technology (DST) started a new programme 'VigyanJyoti' in 2019-20 to encourage meritorious girl students of Class 9-12 to pursue education and a career in science and technology particularly in areas where women are under-represented.

Currently, the programme is implemented in 100 districts, he said. Various activities such as science camps, special lectures and classes, counselling of students and parents, and interaction with role models are conducted under the programme, the minister said.

''Selected girls are also getting the opportunity to visit nearby scientific institutions and industries. Access to Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), where ever available, is also provided to selected students…,'' Singh said.

The Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN (WISE-KIRAN) scheme of the DST has various programmes to encourage and promote women researchers in the field of science and technology (S&T), he said.

The scheme provides opportunities to women scientists and technologists, especially those who had a break in their career, Singh said. The minister informed that opportunities are provided under three components — Women Scientists Scheme-A (WOS-A) for conducting research in basic and applied sciences; Women Scientists Scheme-B (WOS-B) for research that entail S&T interventions for societal benefit; and Women Scientists Scheme-C (WOS-C) for internship in Intellectual Property Rights. The mobility programme also addresses relocation issues of working women scientists, Singh said. Further, 'Indo-US Fellowship for Women in STEMM' (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine) programme provides opportunities to women scientists and technologists to undertake international collaborative research in premier institutions in the USA for three to six months, he said.

Institutional support is also provided through 'Consolidation of University Research through Innovation and Excellence in Women Universities' for development of research infrastructure in women universities in order to encourage their participation in research and development activities in S&T, Singh said. The DST has started a new programme 'Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions' which aims to transform institutions for a more gender sensitive approach and inclusiveness with ultimate goal to improve the gender equity in STEMM, he said.

During 2020-21, the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) started "SERB-POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research)" scheme with an aim to address comparatively lower participation of women scientists in research activities and to mitigate gender disparity in science and engineering, the minister said. In addition to this, SERB has instituted 'Women Excellence Award' in order to reward young women scientists below age of 40 years, who have excelled in science.

