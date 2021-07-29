Priest commits suicide inside temple complex in Jammu

A priest allegedly hanged himself to death inside his room at a temple complex here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Brij Mohan, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. His body was found hanging with a rope inside his room at the temple complex at Akhnoor in the outskirts of the city at around 2.30 pm, they said.

Mohan was living at Kameshwar temple for the last 20 years and was presently performing the duties of a priest in the temple.

The reason behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, a police official said, adding that the body was handed over to his relatives after completion of legal and medical formalities.

Meanwhile, body of an unidentified elderly person was found from the roadside at Jewel chowk area of the city in a separate incident.

The deceased was roaming in the vicinity for the past one week, officials said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death and establish his identity.

The body was taken to the Government Medical College for post-mortem, they added.

