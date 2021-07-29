BJP's OBC Morcha hails Centre's announcement of 27 pc

BJP OBC Morcha's national president K Laxman on Thursday hailed the Centre's decision to provide 27-per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section category in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year.

In a tweet, he said the move shows the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to provide due reservation to both OBC and EWS categories, Laxman, a former state president of BJP in Telangana, said.

Advertisement

The Centre on Thursday announced a 27 per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the EWS category in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)