BJP's OBC Morcha hails Centre's announcement of 27 pc

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-07-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 21:03 IST
BJP OBC Morcha's national president K Laxman on Thursday hailed the Centre's decision to provide 27-per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section category in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year.

In a tweet, he said the move shows the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to provide due reservation to both OBC and EWS categories, Laxman, a former state president of BJP in Telangana, said.

The Centre on Thursday announced a 27 per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the EWS category in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.

