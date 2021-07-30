Left Menu

Government to build on new school site in West Auckland

"We're committed to making sure the education needs of ākonga are met across the country," Chris Hipkins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-07-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 09:02 IST
The Ministry is working with existing local schools to determine how the 1.5-hectare site at 279 Hobsonville Point Road will be used to support the growing demand for schooling in West Auckland. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Government will build on a new school site in West Auckland to cope with rapid population growth in the area, Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The Ministry is working with existing local schools to determine how the 1.5-hectare site at 279 Hobsonville Point Road will be used to support the growing demand for schooling in West Auckland.

Initial planning will be funded from Budget 2021. Overall, $66 million was set aside specifically for the design and planning of 11 new schools.

"We're committed to making sure the education needs of ākonga are met across the country," Chris Hipkins said.

"Budget 2021 allocated over $634 million for school infrastructure, to help prevent overcrowding in schools and ensure students have access to quality teaching and learning environments.

"We're anticipating up to 2,000 more homes in the wider Hobsonville Point area. This new site will help provide for this forecast demand and ease pressure on the local education network, including the existing Hobsonville Point Primary School.

"We will be working with the other schools in the area, including the existing Hobsonville Point and Scott Point Primary Schools to ensure any new facilities work with and alongside the local school network and take into account other schools' expansion plans and the needs of the local community."

A construction timeframe and opening date for any new facilities will become clearer as the planning and design work is progressed over the coming months.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

