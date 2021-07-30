Left Menu

Nepalese citizens entering India through Pithoragarh to be tested for Covid at border

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:08 IST
Nepalese citizens entering India through the three main border bridges in the district will now have to undergo a rapid antigen test on arrival before they are allowed to proceed further, a senior official said on Friday.

''We took the decision after the corona negative reports carried by some of the Nepalese migrants from their country were found to be fake,'' Pithoragarh's Chief Medical Officer HC Pant said.

Nepalese citizens were allowed to enter India through the border bridges at Jhoolaghat, Dharchula and Jauljibi last month if they carried along with them a negative corona test report issued by medical authorities in Nepal. However, when some of the corona test reports shown by the Nepalese citizens at the border were found to be fake, we decided to conduct our own rapid antigen tests on every incoming Nepalese migrant, before permitting them on Indian soil.'' Pant said.

