BJP OBC morcha lauds backward classes quota in medical courses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:27 IST
The BJP's OBC morcha Friday hailed the government's decision to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses, saying the ''historic'' announcement would help thousands of students every year. In the Modi dispensation, people have a government committed to providing due reservation to the backwards and economically weaker sections from the general category by following the principle of ''sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas (inclusive development)'', morcha president K Laxman said in a statement. This will benefit nearly 4,000 OBC students every year, he noted.

The government Thursday announced a 27-per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said this ''landmark decision'' will immensely help thousands of youth get better opportunities every year and create a new paradigm of social justice in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

