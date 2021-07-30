Over 7,800 PIB accreditation granted between 2018-20: Govt

Over 9,000 applications for Press Information Bureau accreditation were received between 2018-20, out of which 7,831 were granted, the Centre told Parliament on Friday.

In written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also informed that in this year so far, 2,514 media persons residing in Delhi and its periphery were granted accreditation by the bureau. He was asked about Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation granted in the last three years. ''During 2018-20, 9,220 applications for accreditation were received of which 7,831 have been granted accreditation and 227 applications were rejected for non-fulfilment of the eligibility conditions,'' Thakur said.

He added that state governments have their own norms and guidelines relating to accreditation of media persons.

PIB accredited journalists have access to the Media Work Room and PIB's library at the National Media Centre, Thakur said.

They are invited to attend press conferences and briefings of the government of India and are preferred for issuance of passes for coverage of Independence Day and Republic Day ceremonies, the minister said.

PIB accreditation is granted by the Central Press Accreditation Committee, according to 2012 guidelines for grant of accreditation to news media representatives, Thakur said.

On being asked about the details of residences available in Delhi for accredited journalists and number of residences allotted to them, the minister said the Directorate of Estate has informed that currently, no General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) has been allotted to accredited journalists. On a query about other facilities to accredited journalists, the minister said, ''Accredited journalists have been granted concession by the Indian Railways. The Ministry of Railways has informed that in view of the pandemic and Covid protocol, concession to all categories of passengers (except four categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of patients and students) have been withdrawn from March 20, 2020.'' He added that the financial assistance granted under the Journalist Welfare Scheme is periodically reviewed by the government.

