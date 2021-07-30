Class 12 CBSE results: Delhi achieves 99.83 pass percentage; JNVs and KVs best performers

Delhi region recorded a pass percentage of 99.83 per cent in the CBSE class 12 results which were announced on Friday. While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.95 per cent, it was 99.72 per cent for boys.

According to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) statistics, Delhi East region improved its pass percentage from 92.78 per cent to 99.4 per cent since last year. Similarly, Delhi West region improved its pass percentage from 89.80 per cent to 99.40 per cent. The best perfomance in the national capital was by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) which recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in both the regions. Private schools also performed better in both the regions. While in Delhi East, the performance of private schools increased from 97.68 per cent to 99.95 per cent, those in Delhi West region improved their pass percentage from 97.91 per cent to 99.96 per cent.

A total of 875 Delhi government schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage this year. The number of schools achieving this feat is more than double since the last year figure of 396.

The overall pass percentage of Delhi government schools stood at 99.96 per cent.

The CBSE recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.37 in this year's class 12 results, declared on Friday, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.54 per cent.

The pass percentage increased by over 10 percentage points against last year's 88.78 per cent.

The result this year has been declared on basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the board exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

