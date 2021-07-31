Left Menu

Haryana extends lockdown till Aug 9

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 21:42 IST
The Haryana government Saturday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state by another week till August 9, according to an official communication.

However, the current lockdown relaxations with respect to the reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places and corporate offices will continue.

''The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana,'' according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan. The order was issued under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

According to the order, Anganwadi centres and crèches run by women and child development department shall remain closed till August 15 in the state.

It further said that vice chancellors of universities are advised to plan reopening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme of the same with the departments concerned of the state government.

Immediate action may be initiated by the university administration to fully vaccinate all the hostel students, day scholars, faculty and staff including the outsourced ones, it said.

The state government has termed the lockdown ''Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)''.

