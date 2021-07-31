Year-long celebrations to mark 75th I-Day: Delhi govt directs its schools to organise activities

The Delhi government has directed its schools to organise various activities as part of the year-long celebrations to mark India's 75th Independence Day, according to an official circular.

The celebrations will start from August 12 and go on till next year August.

Advertisement

''It is decided to organise... activities, events physically or virtually to show case patriotism with full zeal and enthusiasm in all government/government aided and public schools of DoE,'' the circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on July 28 said The activities include slogan writing, poem recitation and poster making. The circular said that the activities will be conducted in all DoE schools at the school, zonal and district levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)