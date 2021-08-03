Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:18 IST
CBSE class 10 results declared
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced class 10 results on Tuesday.

''The results have been announced at 12 noon today,'' a senior official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result has been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

