Braj Bhushan Jha has been Graced with the Times Excellence Award 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Owing to his rich experience of 13 years in the education industry Mr. Braj Bushan Jha, South Asia Head of University of Wolverhampton gets honored with the Times Excellence Award 2021. Times Excellence Awards have been created by OMS (Times Group) to identify, encourage and provide recognition to young entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who have been game-changers in a true sense. It is a platform to celebrate success, recognize achievements, and highlight individuals who have excelled in their respective industries. These recipients have pushed boundaries while continuously striving hard to achieve milestones that have motivated and inspired others. The event aims to recognize the champions who have done incredibly well in their industries & sectors. The recipients of this recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, sports, entertainment, and service Industry to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed. Given the current lockdown situations in multiple states, the awards were held virtually, celebrating the most definitive gathering of change-makers and innovators. Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Braj said, "Achievements and accomplishments are never aimed. I just do my job honestly with ownership and that fulfills my inner happiness. I am always blessed to work with good people and my work was recognized all around. I present this award to my entire team who has worked with me alongside various organizations. I always feel motivated to help more students always." Mr. Jha has time and again displayed his mettle in well-known educational platforms and has won various awards and accolades in the education industry at national and international levels. Whether it was 'Head of International Sales' at Times Group or the 'Regional Head' at SI-UK or the Destination Head at IDP, his presence was highly valued. He is a go-getter and thrives on challenges. On the education front, he is a law graduate but his love for interacting with people and staying in touch with the education field and student community is what drove him to the overseas industry. His media interviews and dialogues have guided thousands of students. Asking about his current role he says, "The University of Wolverhampton aims at providing the best research-oriented programs for Indian students. The university offers more than 500 courses for students at UG and PG levels. Our plan is to diversify the student base from across the South Asia region through active partnerships and outreach programs. Our wide network of local overseas education providers and schools and colleges allows them to understand the student pulse and the market trends." Braj Bhushan Jha has also worked for underprivileged students through institutions like, Bhumi and United Nations as 'Education Volunteer'. He added as success mantra "always accept your failures and then forget it to move on". His knowledge of the overseas education industry, his aggressive sales pitch, and his effective relationship building has helped him in achieving the prestigious award. Image: Mr. Braj Bushan Jha PWR PWR

