Chandigarh University to host India's biggest Tech Fest from 2nd September to 4th September

More than 50,000 students would be participating in 59 competitions from all over India CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Invent, the National Tech Fest of Chandigarh University Gharuan, will be organized from 2nd September to 4th September 2021. The three-day National level congregation is India's biggest Tech Invent where young minds from all over India would be taking part and showcase their talent in their respective fields. This was informed by the Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr. R.S Bawa. Started in the year 2014, Tech fest has completed 6 editions and has progressed to become one of the most popular youth talent hunt in India. The Tech fest 2021 has seen massive response from all over India as more than 50,000 online registrations has been done till date from various top ranked Universities and Institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs and IIMs.

Tech Invent 2021 is a consortium of 59 technical events in the diversify fields of Engineering, Management, Mass Communication, Hotel Management, Fine Arts, Law, Science & Technology, fashion designing, Industrial Design, and Architecture. Prizes worth Rs 20 lakh would be given to the winners of various technical events on the concluding day of National Level Tech Fest. While describing the Theme of Tech Invent 2021, Dr. Bawa said, ''This year the tech invent focuses on the 17 United Nation Sustainable Development Goals and promotes the ideas of a world free from poverty, hunger, diseases, inequality and environmental degradation. The national level technical fest is an amalgamation of technical events, workshops, talk series and conclaves that focuses on the development of technical, Interpersonal and critical thinking, creativity, problem solving and domains specific skills of the Indian Youth which can help them in their professional career.'' Dr. Vijay Laxmi Saxena, General President, Indian Science Congress Association would be inaugurating the Tech Invent 2021 along with Sankar Reddy, CEO Terminus Circuits and Dr. Manpreet Singh Manna, Member UNO, Asia Pacific MOOCS committee who would be present as Guest of Honor for the inaugural ceremony. The other prominent personalities who will be joining the 3-day Tech Invent includes Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman(AICTE); Prof. Philip Kotler, Father of Marketing; Prof. Anantha Duraiappah, Director, UNESCO (MGIEP); Prof. Waldemar Pfortsch, Pforzheim University, Germany. FT Lieutenant A.T. Kishore, Senior member IEEE, M.P Singh, Director, PEDA; Saurav Diddi, Director, BEEE, Ministry of Power, Government of India; Dr. Shailesh Nayak, Director, NIAS, Bengaluru; Dr. Amreek Singh, Scientist, DRDO; Dr. Himani Saini, Scientist ISRO; Nitin Pandit, Microsoft MVP, and Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Head CBMR, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The main attraction of the 3-day tech invent would be expert talk with noted Indian Author Chetan Bhagat on September 3rd where he would be deliberating on the topic of 'Portrayal of Women in Media and Film'.

More than 21 workshops, 5 conclaves, 4 Tech-talks which includes hands on practical training and learning of emerging technologies are part of the National Level Tech fest where experts from International organizations such as United Nations, UNESCO, UNICEF are participating while domain experts from DRDO, IEEE, BEE, PGI Chandigarh, AICTE would be interacting with the students and sharing their professional experiences. In addition, International Speakers and Research Scholars from South Korea, Bhutan, Switzerland, U.K, Australia, Singapore would be apprising the Indian students about the recent developments and research activities being carried out in the field of Energy efficiency, Internet of Things, GIS & Remote Sensing, Innovative design of futuristic vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable use of technology in agriculture, Artificial Intelligence, Development of vaccinations for pandemics.

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605440/Tech_Invent_2021.jpg PWR PWR

