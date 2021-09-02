Left Menu

Dubai begins countdown to welcome the world for Expo 2020

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-09-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 02:06 IST
UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday reaffirmed the country's readiness to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We are ready to welcome the world and herald a new era of international collaboration,” the ruler of Dubai remarked as he visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site, one month before the doors open to the world's largest cultural event.

Al Maktoum said the city looks forward to receiving delegations from 191 countries as well as businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions.

“Amid this critical phase in the history of mankind, Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a unique opportunity for the world to come together, exchange knowledge and develop innovative solutions for a better future,” he said.

The international event, which runs from 1 October 2021 until 31 March next year, will welcome millions of visitors from across the globe throughout a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity, and world cultures.

Expo 2020 Dubai, through its theme and purpose, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,’ will have three sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability as the main drivers of progress.

