Three Jal Nigam engineers booked on cheating and forgery charges: BJP MLA

Three Jal Nigam engineers have been booked on charges of cheating and forgery for writing letters to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on fake letter heads of former minister Anupma Jaiswal recommending their transfers to the CM.

The three engineers were booked on the complaint of the former Jal Nigam Minister Jaiswal and the FIR was lodged at the Bahraich rural police station.

The erring engineers were identified as Abhishek Verma, Manoj Kumar and Anubhav Gupta posted in Azamgarh and Ballia districts, said Jaiswal.

''Last year in July, letters were written on my letterheads to the chief minister, besides the Jal Nigam managing director and other officers recommending transfer of the three engineers,” Jaiswal, the BJP MLA from Sadar seat, said.

''I was not the minister on the date when the letters were written. The signature too was not mine. After getting the information about this fraud, I had got an FIR registered in the matter through my private secretary at the rural police station here,'' she said.

Jaiswal was made minister in 2017 and was given Basic Education Department but she was asked to resign in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)