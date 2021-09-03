Dozens march for women's rights at Kabul palace
A few dozen protesters have gathered outside the presidential palace in Kabul, urging the country's new Taliban leadership to uphold women's rights achieved under Western patronage and include women in the upcoming government. At one gate on Friday, around a dozen women held up small printed pages urging for "A heroic Cabinet with the presence of women." The protestors chanted slogans asserting human rights and saying they did not want to return to the past.
A document circulated by protesters demanded that Afghan women are granted full rights to education, social and political contributions in the country's future, and general freedoms including that of free speech.
