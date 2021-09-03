Left Menu

Dozens march for women's rights at Kabul palace

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 03-09-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 15:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A few dozen protesters have gathered outside the presidential palace in Kabul, urging the country's new Taliban leadership to uphold women's rights achieved under Western patronage and include women in the upcoming government. At one gate on Friday, around a dozen women held up small printed pages urging for "A heroic Cabinet with the presence of women." The protestors chanted slogans asserting human rights and saying they did not want to return to the past.

A document circulated by protesters demanded that Afghan women are granted full rights to education, social and political contributions in the country's future, and general freedoms including that of free speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

