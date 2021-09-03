Left Menu

UP govt forms panel to expeditiously fill vacant posts in primary, upper primary schools

PTI | Noida/Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member committee to look into the recruitment process for filling up vacant posts of teachers in a time-bound manner, officials said on Friday.

The development comes after the state government completed the recruitment process of over 1.25 lakh teachers in its schools of the Basic Shiksha Parishad, they said.

''In pursuance of the directives of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the three-member committee will seek details of vacant posts in state-run primary and upper primary schools and will also work for creation of new posts," an official said in Lucknow.

"The committee is headed by the chairman of the Revenue Board and will include the secretary of Basic Shiksha and the secretary of the Basic Shiksha Parishad as members," he said.

The chief minister, at a high-level meeting with senior officials, on Friday also inquired about the teaching and learning activities in schools as normal classes for students from class 1 to 5 have resumed from September 1, the official said.

"Emphasising the need for proper use of the talent of the new teachers posted in the schools, he directed officials to maintain the teacher-student ratio ideally," he said.

In this connection, along with the appointment of teachers on vacant posts in schools, the chief minister called for creating new posts, according to the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

