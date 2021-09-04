Left Menu

Delhi govt to celebrate Teachers Day as 'Abhar Diwas', award 122 teachers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 14:52 IST
Delhi govt to celebrate Teachers Day as 'Abhar Diwas', award 122 teachers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will celebrate Teachers Day on Sunday as 'Abhar Diwas' and award 122 teachers who discharged their duties diligently during the Covid pandemic, Deputy Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Besides, the new 'Face of DoE' (Directorate of Education) awards will be given to two teachers -- Raj Kumar and Suman Arora.

Also, two special awards will be given to Bharti Kalra and Rani Bhardwaj who during the pandemic provided tablet devices to the students and supported them in various ways so that they can continue with their studies, the deputy CM said.

He said that of the 1,108 applications received for the Delhi government's teachers' awards, 122 have been finalised by a panel.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said earlier the number of awards were 103 and this year it has been increased.

The eligibility criteria have been relaxed to bring guest teachers and private tutors under consideration for the award. The norm of 15 years of teaching experience to be considered for the award has been relaxed to three years, he added.

The recipients will be presented with the awards at a ceremony on Teachers Day on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021