Left Menu

Teachers took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of students during lockdown: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers Day and said they took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of students during the Covid-induced lockdown.He said Teachers Day is an occasion when we honour the dedicated services of all the teachers who play a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of our children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:49 IST
Teachers took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of students during lockdown: Prez
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day and said they took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of students during the Covid-induced lockdown.

He said Teachers' Day is an occasion when we honour the dedicated services of all the teachers who play a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of our children. ''In Indian tradition, teachers are placed at the same pedestal as God,'' Kovind said.

During the COVID-19 global pandemic, the pedagogy adopted by the teachers also underwent a major change, the President said. ''During lockdown, our teachers accepted every challenge associated with the introduction of online medium of education. They took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of the students,'' he said.

On this occasion, let us all express our gratitude to the entire teaching community for its invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation, Kovind said.

''Teachers' Day is observed on the birthday of a great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day,'' the President said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021