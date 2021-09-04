Left Menu

Varsity holds entrance exams online

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:05 IST
Varsity holds entrance exams online
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Sept 4 (PTI): Pondicherry Central University has conducted entrance examinations online for admission of students to postgraduate, postgraduate integrated and Ph D courses for 2021-22.

The exams were held for three days from September 2, a press release from the varsity here said on Saturday. Safety norms induced by the COVID-19 pandemic were followed, the release said.

NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021