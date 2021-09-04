Varsity holds entrance exams online

Puducherry, Sept 4 (PTI): Pondicherry Central University has conducted entrance examinations online for admission of students to postgraduate, postgraduate integrated and Ph D courses for 2021-22.

The exams were held for three days from September 2, a press release from the varsity here said on Saturday. Safety norms induced by the COVID-19 pandemic were followed, the release said.

NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)