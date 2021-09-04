Army's Northern Command conducts short course in photography, videography

The Army's Northern Command conducted a short course in photography and videography for its selected personnel so that they could showcase the ''real image'' of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said Saturday. The short term course was conducted at Udhampur military garrison from August 23 to September 4 in which selected soldiers from all formations of the command participated, the spokesman said. He said the course was a first-of-its-kind in which the Northern Command collaborated with the Central University of Jammu and its department of mass communication and new media provided technical guidance for the course.

''The course was conceptualised by the headquarters, Northern Command, keeping in mind the need for the real image of J&K which has been obscured due to 30 years of violence, to be clearly visible again,'' the spokesman said. Accordingly, he said, the course aimed at imparting photography and videography skills to the soldiers so that the beauty, the symbols and the glory of J&K, the humility of its people, art and culture and the development reache not only the rest of India but the world.

The valedictory function of the course was held at Dhruva Auditorium at Udhampur, where Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Jammu Prof Ashok Aima awarded certificates to successful candidates.

Brig Brijesh Pandey from the headquarters, and the Head of CUJ’s Department of mass communication and new media J N Balia also attended the function, the spokesman said.

