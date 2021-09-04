Left Menu

JNU to reopen from September 6 in phased manner

On campus counselling guidance of students and campus community will be conducted to give emotional trauma support for their readiness with new normal of stringent physical distancing , face mask and hygiene guidelines, it said.The university said no one without a mask will be allowed to enter campus.The students union has been demanding the reopening of the campus in a phased manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:24 IST
JNU to reopen from September 6 in phased manner
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday said its campus will reopen in phases starting from September 6.

The campus will first reopen for PhD research scholars who have to submit their thesis by the end of this year.

The university said upon arrival on the campus, every student will produce a negative RT-PCR test report not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival.

''All final year PhD research scholars, including 9B students, who are required to submit their PhD thesis on or before December 31 are allowed to enter into the campus. PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students of the PhD program are allowed to enter into the campus,'' the university said.

Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will be sanitised and seating arrangements of reading halls with 50 per cent capacity will be made before reopening the library.

Teaching-learning will continue to be in online mode, while school centre level libraries shall remain closed.

''Students, teachers and employees living in the containment zone are not allowed to come to the university campus. On campus counselling guidance of students and campus community will be conducted to give emotional trauma support for their readiness with new normal of stringent physical distancing , face mask and hygiene guidelines,'' it said.

The university said no one without a mask will be allowed to enter campus.

The students' union has been demanding the reopening of the campus in a phased manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
3
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021