JNU to reopen from September 6 in phased manner

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday said its campus will reopen in phases starting from September 6.

The campus will first reopen for PhD research scholars who have to submit their thesis by the end of this year.

The university said upon arrival on the campus, every student will produce a negative RT-PCR test report not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival.

''All final year PhD research scholars, including 9B students, who are required to submit their PhD thesis on or before December 31 are allowed to enter into the campus. PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students of the PhD program are allowed to enter into the campus,'' the university said.

Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will be sanitised and seating arrangements of reading halls with 50 per cent capacity will be made before reopening the library.

Teaching-learning will continue to be in online mode, while school centre level libraries shall remain closed.

''Students, teachers and employees living in the containment zone are not allowed to come to the university campus. On campus counselling guidance of students and campus community will be conducted to give emotional trauma support for their readiness with new normal of stringent physical distancing , face mask and hygiene guidelines,'' it said.

The university said no one without a mask will be allowed to enter campus.

The students' union has been demanding the reopening of the campus in a phased manner.

