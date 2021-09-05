Left Menu

MP school principal booked for objectionable remark about girls' dresses

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 05-09-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 19:01 IST
MP school principal booked for objectionable remark about girls' dresses
  • Country:
  • India

The principal of a government higher secondary school in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district was booked for allegedly asking girl students, who were not in uniform, to take off their dresses, police said on Sunday.

As per a complaint filed by three girls with Machalpur police station, principal Radheshyam Malviya (50), on seeing them in normal clothes and not the school's uniform, told them to come wearing uniforms next time, an official said.

However, as per the complaint, when the girls replied that they had not got their uniforms stitched as school had just started, but assured him they would do the needful by Monday, Malviya got angry and told them to take off what they were wearing currently, he said.

In a video that went viral on social media, the complainants can be heard saying that the principal told them such dresses were ''spoiling'' the boys of the class.

''After children from the school protested, we booked Malviya on Saturday evening under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC provisions for use of force intended to dishonour, insult the modesty of woman by words, gesture etc,'' Machalpur police station sub nspector Jitendra Ajnare told PTI on Sunday. “We are going to get the statement of the three girls recorded in a court on Monday. We had gone to the principal's home to arrest him but we couldn't find him,'' Ajnare said.

When contacted, Rajgarh District Education Officer (DEO) BS Bisoriya said action would be taken in the case after the Machalpur Block Education Officer forwards documents and details about to it to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021