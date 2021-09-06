Left Menu

DBE calls on teaching awards winners to share in celebrations

In celebrating this major milestone, the DBE seeks to connect with winners of the NTA from the first ceremony in the year 2000 to 2010.

The department said it is for this reason that it is honouring all educators who have represented the sector with outstanding excellence throughout the years. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The Department of Basic Education has called on previous National Teaching Awards (NTA) recipients to share in celebrating the 21st edition of the awards since inception in the year 2000.

"The Department of Basic Education calls on all previous winners of the National Teaching Awards in the period listed above to come forward to share in the celebrations.

"The 21st edition of the NTA will be conducted in a period where the country is confronted with a major pandemic of COVID-19, which has paralysed the schooling system in many different ways," the department said.

The department said it is for this reason that it is honouring all educators who have represented the sector with outstanding excellence throughout the years.

The NTAs were established to recognise, celebrate and acknowledge the strides made by teachers to ensure that learners are supported in order to progress from grade to grade. They aim to motivate teachers to continue the selfless endeavours they make for the benefit of the country.

Previous winners can send a photo of themselves, along with their certificate and share their journey in education since winning the award via email on: awardsnta@dbe.gov.za by 20 September 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

