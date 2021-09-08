Left Menu

Consider plea against certain content in textbooks of medicos, says Kerala HC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:18 IST
Consider plea against certain content in textbooks of medicos, says Kerala HC
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has directed the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, New Delhi, to consider the representations of two NGOs, working for the welfare of the LGBTQ community, against alleged queerphobic contents in medical textbooks.

The court, in its order dated September 7 which was made available on Wednesday, directed the Board to first obtain the remarks and views of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, Thrissur, on the representations made by the NGOs -- Queerythm and Disha -- before taking the final decision.

The court said the decision has to be taken within eight weeks from receiving the instant order.

The Kerala University of Health Sciences was asked to provide its remarks and views to the Board on the averments made in the petition of the NGOs as well as their representations without waiting for a copy of the court order.

The NGOs said discriminatory remarks and inhuman references made in the textbooks with regard to the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community.

They alleged that the content in the books stereotyped the community's sexual or gender identities as an offense, mental disorder, or perversion.

This, they contended, amounted to an infringement of their fundamental and constitutional rights that have been recognized even by the Supreme Court which has decriminalized homosexual sex between consenting adults.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021