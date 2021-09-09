Vice President to pay two-day visit to Puducherry on Sept 12,13

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be on a two-day visit to Puducherry on September 12 and 13, official sources said on Thursday.

The Vice President will launch a solar project in the centrally administered JIPMER, a premier medical college, on Sunday, the sources told PTI. He will participate in a function in the newly created Pondicherry Technological University and also launch a solar project in the Pondicherry Central University, the next day.

