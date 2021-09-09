Left Menu

France to offer free birth control to all women up to 25

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:14 IST
France to offer free birth control to all women up to 25
  • Country:
  • France

France will offer free birth control to all women up to age 25 starting next year, the health minister announced Thursday.

The measure will also include free medical visits about contraception, and will start Jan. 1, Health Minister Olivier Veran announced on France-2 television.

Birth control was already free for girls up to 18 years old, but is being expanded to all women up to 25.

Veran said young women are using contraception less than they used to, and that the main reason is financial. He didn't cite specific data. France's state health care system covers some birth control costs but not all of them.

“It's intolerable that women aren't able to to protect themselves, aren't able to use contraception if they make that choice, because it would cost too much,” Veran said.

He didn't address contraception methods for men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021