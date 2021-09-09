Jamia Millia Islamia jumps to 6th spot in annual NIRF rankings

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) secured sixth rank among the ‘Top 10 Universities’ of the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2021, a statement by the university said on Thursday.

The institute stood at 10th spot last year.

The 2021 rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier on Thursday.

“This achievement is all the more significant because of the challenging time the country and university has been facing due to COVID-19 pandemic and also in the light of increased competition in the ranking,” said Najma Akhtar, JMI Vice-Chancellor.

She attributed the achievement to “relevant and focused research of highest quality and teaching by the dedicated and devoted faculty members of the university”, as well as the “improved perception about the university with regard to teaching, placements, and research”.

Now in its sixth edition, NIRF is a methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education to rank higher education institutions in the country.

This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru ranked the best among research institutions.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-School, while Jamia Hamdard was declared the top institution for pharmacy studies. In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai.

As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

