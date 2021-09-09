School headmaster suspended as video of students making 'rotis' surface on social media

A headmaster of a government school was suspended after a video of girl students making "rotis" surfaced on social media, an official said on Thursday. The video was of girl students at a school in Samshuddinpur under the Seyar area and the Nagra block education officer was asked to conduct an inquiry into it, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shiv Narayan Singh said on Thursday. Acting on the inquiry report, Headmaster Jairam Prasad was suspended, he said. The BSA said the inquiry found negligence and total disregard for the instructions issued for the mid-day meal scheme.

The BSA said another video of a Pipra Kala primary school in the Sohav area also surfaced, in which students, including girls, are seen cleaning a drain. The block education officer of the area has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit his report at the earliest, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)