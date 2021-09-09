Left Menu

KSU, MSF protest Kannur varsity decision to include Savarkar's book in PG syllabus

Kerala Students Union KSU, the student wing of the Congress and Muslim Students Federation MSF, the student wing of Indian Union Muslim League IUML staged the protest here, urging the university to stop saffronisation of the academic syllabus of the University .

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:27 IST
KSU, MSF protest Kannur varsity decision to include Savarkar's book in PG syllabus
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition students organizations in Kerala on Thursday protested Kannur University's decision to include portions of books of RSS leader MS Golwalkar and Hindu Mahasabha leader VD Savarkar in its Post Graduate course. Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) staged the protest here, urging the university to stop saffronisation of the academic syllabus of the University . The student outfits alleged that the University included portions from Golwalkar's books including ''Bunch of Thoughts'' and Savarkar's ''Hindutva: Who Is a Hindu?'' in the syllabus of the third semester students of MA Governance and Politics.

The syllabus was not prepared by the Board of Studies but by teachers of Thalassery Brennen College and it was decided by the Vice Chancellor, they alleged. The MA Governance and Politics is taught only in Brennen College under Kannur University.

The University has not reacted to the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021