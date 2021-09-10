Left Menu

MP: Junior doctors end 3-day stir in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:43 IST
Junior doctors of the state-run Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Friday ended their 3-day stir after an assurance from authorities that registration of three of their colleagues would not be revoked.

The Junior Doctor's Association (JUDA) stir began on Wednesday after the state government had ordered the revocation of registration of three post graduate medical students, which would have barred them from practicing, for participating in a stir in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the GMC had issued notices to 22 junior doctors to vacate the hostel situated in the college's campus.

''We have withdrawn our strike following an assurance from officials that the registration of the three junior doctors would not be revoked,'' JUDA Bhopal president Hareesh Pathak, who is one of the three facing action, told PTI on Friday.

''Junior doctors have returned to work. The differences have been resolved,'' confirmed GMC Dean Dr Jiten Shukla.

Incidentally, as per MP JUDA president Arvind Meena, junior doctors of government medical colleges in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa were slated to join the strike on Friday.

