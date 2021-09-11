Indian American from Chicago announce establishment of International University of Vedic Wellness

Left Menu

11-09-2021
An eminent Indian American community leader from Chicago Friday announced the establishment of an International University of Vedic Wellness.

The mission of this vedic university is to teach, preserve and advance the ideals and values of Sanatana Dharma, said community leader Santosh Kumar at a news conference in a suburb of Chicago.

The brick-and-mortar university is being built on a 38-plus acre campus and will offer certification, associate, bachelor, masters and Phd degree courses in a formal setting, she said. The initial funding of this university will be from her late husband Pramod Kumar's trust fund and her family personally, she said.

Another community leader, Vijay G Prabhakar, announced a donation of USD 100,000 to establish Danny K Davis Interfaith Chair to International University of Vedic Wellness. The interfaith chair in the name of Congressman Danny Davis is aimed at teaching the Hindu Philosophy of religious tolerance and also basic tenets of other faiths in this university, he said.

