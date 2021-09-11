Left Menu

Sikkim shuts all schools, colleges within a week of reopening as students test COVID-positive

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:43 IST
Sikkim shuts all schools, colleges within a week of reopening as students test COVID-positive
Education Secretary GP Upadhaya said that schools and colleges were opened on September 6. In the schools, classes were being held for students of standard 9 and above. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government on Saturday announced that all schools and colleges in the state would be shut down after COVID-19 cases were found among students.

Education Secretary GP Upadhaya said that schools and colleges were opened on September 6. In the schools, classes were being held for students of standard 9 and above.

However, after some schools reported that at least five students were found to be COVID-positive, it was decided to shut the educational institutions again till October 31, he said.

The school and colleges were functioning with 50 per cent staff, and students were attending class only after obtaining the consent of their parents, Upadhaya said.

COVID-positive cases were reported from government schools in Namthang in South Sikkim, Rhenock in East Sikkim and Yuksom in West Sikkim, besides a private school at Mangan in North Sikkim district, he said.

''The state government is very concerned that if the schools are not closed the chances of more cases are very high,'' he said.

All primary contacts of the infected students were being traced and more cases could be reported, he said.

''This is a state-wide trend and we do not want to compromise with the health of the students, which is why the state government has decided to close all schools and colleges,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021