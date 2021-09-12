Delhi Police gets ready to resume self-defence training programmes for women

Amid a decline in Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi Police's Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) has written to RWAs, NGOs, educational institutions, and hospitals across the city for conducting self-defense training programs for women and girls, officials said on Sunday.

The self-defense training programs, which are conducted free of cost by SPUWAC, were briefly discontinued last year due to the pandemic. Later, they were conducted online.

With schools in the national capital reopening and more people stepping out of their homes, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Self-defence, SPUWAC) Sunita Sharma has written to various NGOs, RWAs, educational institutions, BPOs, and hospitals inviting them to host the Delhi Police's self-defense training programs for their women staff and girl students.

For this, more than 45 staff members from Sharma's unit are working in coordination with district officers to collect data of NGOs, schools, RWAs, BPOs, and hospitals spread across the 15 police districts, a senior police officer said.

''After collecting the required data, each of our staff members will verify those details and approach at least 15 such organizations every day to persuade them to conduct the self-defense training program,'' the officer said.

Self-defense training boosts the confidence of women and children and prepares them to protect themselves in case they don't receive immediate help when they need it, the officer added.

Officials said the idea behind the initiative is to impart self-defense training to as many women and children in the city as possible.

Recently, SPUWAC organized a 15-day training program for the National Association for Blind at Hauz Khas.

A total of 30 visually challenged women and girls have imparted self-defense training and they were taught to deal with antisocial elements and how to prevent stalking and assault, Additional Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) A V Deshpande said.

SPUWAC conducts 10-day self-defense training programs and one-day workshops both in-person and online. These programs and workshops are conducted by women inspectors of the unit trained in martial arts.

