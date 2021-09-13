Left Menu

IUML removes Fathima Thahiliya from MSF leadership for "grave indiscipline"

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 13-09-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 19:36 IST
IUML removes Fathima Thahiliya from MSF leadership for "grave indiscipline"
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

After dissolving a committee of women student leaders over gross indiscipline, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday once again cited the same reason to remove one of its top student leaders K Fathima Thahiliya from the post of national vice president of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF).

Thahiliya had strongly criticised the IUML Kerala leadership's disciplinary action against MSF Haritha--the women's wing of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) in the state-- after a group of its members petitioned the State Women's Commission regarding the alleged derogatory remarks made against women members by some of the male leaders.

In a statement issued in Chennai today, IUML national president K M Khader Mohideen said it has decided to remove Thahiliya from the post of national vice president of MSF for ''grave indiscipline'' as per the recommendation of the party's Kerala state committee.

The IUML Kerala leadership had recently dissolved the state committee of Haritha for refusing to obey its demand to withdraw the complaint against male leaders, who allegedly used derogatory language against them during a state committee meeting held here few months ago.

The party also appointed a new state committee of Haritha on September 12.

Throwing her weight behind the women who stuck to their demand for action against erring male leaders, Thahiliya had said they did not get ''natural justice''.

She had said the Haritha activists had petitioned the State Women's Commission as the party leadership did not take any action against the male leaders who used derogatory language at them.

She had also alleged that the women leaders, including herself, were facing severe character assassination on social media platforms for speaking up against the alleged vulgar remarks.

Though P K Navas, the state president of MSF, who is facing charges of using derogatory remarks against women members, had expressed regret over the incident as per the party's directive, the women activists took a firm stand that they would withdraw the petition only after proper disciplinary action was taken against the leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021