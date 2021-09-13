IUML removes Fathima Thahiliya from MSF leadership for "grave indiscipline"

After dissolving a committee of women student leaders over gross indiscipline, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday once again cited the same reason to remove one of its top student leaders K Fathima Thahiliya from the post of national vice president of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF).

Thahiliya had strongly criticised the IUML Kerala leadership's disciplinary action against MSF Haritha--the women's wing of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) in the state-- after a group of its members petitioned the State Women's Commission regarding the alleged derogatory remarks made against women members by some of the male leaders.

In a statement issued in Chennai today, IUML national president K M Khader Mohideen said it has decided to remove Thahiliya from the post of national vice president of MSF for ''grave indiscipline'' as per the recommendation of the party's Kerala state committee.

The IUML Kerala leadership had recently dissolved the state committee of Haritha for refusing to obey its demand to withdraw the complaint against male leaders, who allegedly used derogatory language against them during a state committee meeting held here few months ago.

The party also appointed a new state committee of Haritha on September 12.

Throwing her weight behind the women who stuck to their demand for action against erring male leaders, Thahiliya had said they did not get ''natural justice''.

She had said the Haritha activists had petitioned the State Women's Commission as the party leadership did not take any action against the male leaders who used derogatory language at them.

She had also alleged that the women leaders, including herself, were facing severe character assassination on social media platforms for speaking up against the alleged vulgar remarks.

Though P K Navas, the state president of MSF, who is facing charges of using derogatory remarks against women members, had expressed regret over the incident as per the party's directive, the women activists took a firm stand that they would withdraw the petition only after proper disciplinary action was taken against the leaders.

