DCPCR's first journal on children's lives set to be launched this month

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) is all set to launch its first journal titled "Children First -- Journal on Children's Lives", in two weeks. The journal's first issue is on the theme of "Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Lives of Children", a statement said.

The Advisory Board of the journal, chaired by Justice (retired) Madan B. Lokur, met Monday to decide the launch and strategise the outreach plan.

The Advisory Board also has former Union health secretary K Sujatha Rao, former chief economist, UNDP, Gyanendra Badgaiyan and the chief of Child Protection India, UNICEF, Soledad Herrero.

The journal recently signed an MoU with a Netherlands-based organisation called Bernard Van Leer Foundation (BvLF) to bring in international expertise to publish high-quality publication.

The journal received 77 submissions of which 25 pieces including research, commentary, articles, voices from the field and book reviews are set to be published. The authors come from reputed institutions such as IITs, IIMs, TISS, DU, Azim Premji University and NGOs such as Educate Girls, Save the Children, CRY Pratham and Teach For India. The selected pieces touch upon different aspects of children's lives.

Commenting on the first issue, Prof Venita Kaul (Chief Editor) said, "We have followed the blind peer review process very seriously for selection of articles. I am happy the first issue is being launched very soon. I hope it will be well received and found useful by policy makers, researchers and teachers since it presents substantive issues that have affected children during the pandemic." DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu said, "The pandemic has shown how little we understand the issues governing children's lives. This journal is an attempt to deepen the discourse on children's issues and shape our governance and societal priorities." Justice (retired) Madan Lokur appreciated the multi-disciplinary nature of the journal, and called it a valuable trove with contributions from individuals from diverse backgrounds. He further said, ''A very important step has been taken towards bringing about a greater awareness on child rights through this journal Children First which will be released shortly." PTI GVS TIR TIR

