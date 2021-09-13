Rajasthan info commission seeks NIOS response after answer sheets of 197 candidates go 'missing'

The Rajasthan Information Commission has asked the National Institute of Open Schooling to file a police complaint after it came into notice that answer sheets of 197 elementary education exam candidates have gone missing. The Commission, hearing an appeal under the Right to Information Act, also directed the NIOS to file a response.

Hearing a case of a candidate from Chittorgarh district, Information Commissioner Narayan Bareth said it was a serious matter that the answer sheets of 197 candidates have gone missing. The NIOS should get an FIR registered with the police, he said, The candidate had sought a copy of answer sheet under the RTI Act from the NIOS but he did not get it despite repeated follow-ups.

