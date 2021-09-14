IISc research scholar died by suicide

A research scholar at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science here, allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room in the campus, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, hailing from West Bengal, in his twenties was having some health issues.

As there was no response to the repeated knocks on the door of his room on Sunday, the IISc authorities with the help of police broke open the door and found him lying dead. According to IISc officials, the student committed suicide by consuming poison.

Later, the institute in a press release said, ''It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of a student by suicide on 12 September 2021 at IISc. The student was pursuing PhD from the Department of Organic Chemistry. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student.'' PTI GMS ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)