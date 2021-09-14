China says after-school tutoring staff must be patriotic
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:02 IST
- Country:
- China
China's education ministry said in draft guidelines on Tuesday that after-school tutoring staff should be patriotic and fully implement the ruling Communist Party's educational policy.
Authorities this year banned for-profit tutoring in subjects in the school curriculum, in an effort to ease pressure on children and parents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- education ministry
- Communist Party's
- China
Advertisement