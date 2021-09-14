Left Menu

China says after-school tutoring staff must be patriotic

Updated: 14-09-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:02 IST
China's education ministry said in draft guidelines on Tuesday that after-school tutoring staff should be patriotic and fully implement the ruling Communist Party's educational policy.

Authorities this year banned for-profit tutoring in subjects in the school curriculum, in an effort to ease pressure on children and parents.

