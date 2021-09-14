Ensure no official, faculty indulges in caste-based discrimination against students:UGC to varsities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities and colleges to ensure that no official and faculty indulges in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students.

The commission has also sought information from varsities about complaints received against caste-based discrimination during 2020-21 and the action taken. ''The officials and faculty members should desist from any act of discrimination against SC and ST students on grounds of their social origin. The university and colleges should ensure that no official and faculty members indulge in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students,'' UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to all Vice Chancellors. ''The university, institute or college may develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints of caste discrimination by SC and ST students and also place a complaint register in the registrar and principal office for the purpose. If any such incident comes to the notice of the authorities, action should be taken against the erring official and faculty members,'' Jain added.

The commission noted that the university may constitute a committee to look into the discrimination complaints received from the SC, ST, OBC students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

''You are requested to advise the officials and faculty members of your university to be more sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste discrimination. You are also requested to provide information for the year 2020-21 in the prescribed format on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of UGC urgently,'' Jain said. The UGC directed the universities that instructions should also be circulated to all the constituent and affiliated colleges for follow-up action please.

