MP govt to offer medical education in Hindi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:33 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government would offer the option of studying medicine in Hindi ''in the near future'', state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said on Tuesday.

“We are going to form a committee at the earliest to ensure that medical education courses (material) are prepared in Hindi as well. In the near future, we will start medical studies in Hindi too,” he said on the occasion of Hindi Day.

Earlier this month, Sarang had announced that lectures on RSS founder K B Hedgewar, Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekananda and B R Ambedkar will part of the first-year foundation course of MBBS.

The decision is aimed at instilling social and medical ethics in students, he had said.

On Monday, MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav had announced that first-year students of graduation courses will be offered the 'Ramcharitmanas' as an elective subject under the philosophy discipline in the art stream.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

