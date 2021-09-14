Vijayan inaugurates 92 new school buildings, labs and libraries across state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated 92 new buildings, 48 ​​modern labs and three libraries at various government schools across the state as part of the government's 100 Days programme.

Vijayan, in a virtual programme, inaugurated projects worth Rs 237 crore.

''The construction of 92 new buildings, 48 ​​modern labs and three libraries have been completed at various government schools in Kerala as part of the 100 days programme. Total cost is around Rs 237 crore. Allocated Rs 124 crore for 107 new school buildings for the next stage,'' Vijayan said.

The school buildings costing Rs 214 crore were constructed as part of the 100 days programme. These include 11 schools costing Rs 5 crore and 23 costing Rs 3 crore by KIIFB and 58 constructed using the Plan Fund, MLA Fund, and other funds, the state government said in a release.

The state government also constructed 48 higher secondary labs for Rs 22 crore and three higher secondary libraries for Rs 85 lakh.

''We all hope that our children might be able to attend the schools very soon. When they reach the schools, they will have a new experience from what they had seen earlier. A second standard student will be going to a school for the first time. They will be attending classes in the educational institutions which will have every facility,'' Vijayan said. According to him, in the last five years, Kerala has achieved a lot in the educational sector. Vijayan said as per the UN, the pandemic has affected the education of 126 crore children which is 72 per cent of the total student population in the world. ''Out of this, 32 crore kids are from India. UNICEF studies say that the lockdown last year had affected 25 crore students in the country. However, even under these circumstances, we managed our educational sector in a better manner. We conducted exams in a safe manner and declared the results. Even we were ridiculed and abused for conducting the exams,'' Vijayan said.

