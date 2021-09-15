Pay parity conditions for kindergarten teachers to come into force

Pay parity conditions and higher funding rates for education and care services will come into force on 1 January 2022, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins confirmed today.

The Government signalled this work in Budget 2021.

"From 1 January 2022, centres opting into the scheme will receive government funding and be required to pay equivalent certificated teachers at the same level as those on the first five steps on the kindergarten teachers' collective agreement," Chris Hipkins said.

"It's a significant step in the Government's long-term strategy to lift pay, starting with those at or near the bottom end of the pay scale, and repair long-standing pay inequities.

"Teachers who meet the requirements for pay step six and work in services that have opted into the higher rates will also need to be paid at that rate from 1 January 2023. Those at higher steps will be progressed in future Budget rounds, as previously indicated.

"We've now separated step six from steps one to five to encourage more early learning services to opt-in immediately. It's a pragmatic decision that reflects a complex sector with public, private and NGO operators using a range of business models. It will benefit a significant number of preschool children and their families from 2022.

"I've asked the Ministry of Education for advice on improving funding approaches to help deliver pay parity. This work will need ongoing stakeholder buy-in to achieve sustained progress," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)